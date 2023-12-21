Israeli bombardment escalates in Gaza Strip

Fighting in the Gaza Strip escalated on Dec 21 with some of the most intense Israeli bombardment of the war as Hamas demonstrated its ability to fire rockets at Tel Aviv. Israeli bombing was at its most intense over the northern part of the Gaza Strip, where orange flashes of explosions and black smoke could be seen as morning broke from across the fence in Israel. Planes roared overhead and the booms of air strikes thundered every few seconds, punctuated by rattling gunfire.

In Israel’s commercial capital of Tel Aviv, sirens wailed and rockets exploded overhead, intercepted by Israeli defences. Israel’s Magen David Adom ambulance service said there were several impact points but no initial word on casualties





