Israeli army operation in Gaza hospital sparks international condemnation

The Israeli army operation in Al Shifa hospital, targeting what it says is a Hamas command centre under Gaza's biggest medical facility, on Wednesday set off a wave of international condemnation. The army had announced overnight it was carrying out "a precise and targeted operation against Hamas in a specified area" of the hospital where the UN estimates there are at least 2,300 patients, staff and displaced Palestinians.

An official from the Hamas-run health ministry who was in the hospital told AFP he could see tanks inside the compound

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

CHANNELNEWSASİA: Israeli military raids Al Shifa Hospital in GazaThe Israeli military said it was carrying out a raid on Wednesday against Palestinian Hamas militants in Al Shifa Hospital , the Gaza Strip's biggest hospital, and urged them all to surrender.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

STRAİTS_TİMES: Hamas Claims Patients Trapped in Al Shifa Hospital Under Fire from Israeli Forces Hamas reports that Al Shifa hospital in Gaza is under constant fire from Israeli snipers and drones, trapping 650 patients and thousands of civilians. The deteriorating conditions in the facility have raised international concerns.

Source: straits_times | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASİA: Israeli troops enter Gaza's biggest hospital in search operationIsraeli troops entered Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City and conducted a search operation, causing concern over the fate of trapped civilians. The hospital has been targeted due to Israeli forces' claim that Hamas fighters operate from tunnels beneath it. Several patients, including newborn babies, have died as a result of the siege.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

TODAYONLİNE: Israeli troops enter Gaza's biggest hospital in search operationIsraeli troops enter Al Shifa hospital in Gaza City, searching for Hamas fighters and uncovering weapons and 'terror infrastructure'.

Source: TODAYonline | Read more »

STFOREİGNDESK: Four-year-old Gaza boy orphaned and amputated in Israeli airstrikeAhmed Shabat, a four-year-old boy from Gaza , has lost his parents and his legs in an Israeli airstrike. His uncle is now his guardian, trying to help him adjust to his new situation.

Source: STForeignDesk | Read more »

STRAİTS_TİMES: Israeli Forces Operate in Gaza's Biggest HospitalIsrael forces search for weapons and command center of Palestinian Hamas militants in Al Shifa hospital. Troops recover weapons and ammunition from undisclosed building within the hospital complex.

Source: straits_times | Read more »