Israeli Airstrikes Kill 78 in Gaza

Israeli airstrikes killed at least 78 people in Gaza, Palestinian health officials said, in one of the besieged enclave's deadliest nights of Israel's 11-week-old battle with Hamas.





Israeli Airstrikes Continue in Gaza StripIsrael continues to launch airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, causing widespread destruction and casualties. The conflict has been ongoing for over two months, with no end in sight. Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant expresses determination to win and destroy the enemy.

Pope Francis laments deadly Israeli airstrikes in Gaza StripPope Francis expresses sorrow over deadly Israeli airstrikes in Gaza Strip, which killed at least 78 people. The strikes continued into Christmas Day, with increased air and ground shelling against al-Bureij and Maghazi. The Israeli army is reviewing reports of civilian casualties and denies Hamas' claims of operating in densely populated areas.

Israeli Air Strikes Kill 78 in Gaza, Leaving Many HomelessIsraeli air strikes in Gaza kill at least 78 people, leaving many homeless. Strikes continue into Dec 25, with increased shelling on al-Bureij. Central Gaza refugee camps experience one of their worst nights since the war began.

Israeli Strikes Kill 13 in Gaza as Ceasefire CollapsesIsraeli strikes hit the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza late Saturday, killing at least 13 people. Hamas and Palestinian group Islamic Jihad announced 'rocket barrages' against multiple Israeli cities and towns. At least seven people were killed in an Israeli bombing near Gaza's southern border with Egypt. The scale of civilian suffering and the images and videos coming from Gaza are devastating.

Israeli Strikes Kill 11 in GazaAn Israeli strike on Khan Yunis and a separate attack in Rafah resulted in the death of 11 people. Gaza has been heavily damaged and a large portion of the population has been displaced.

Israeli forces bombard targets in Gaza, dozens killed or woundedIsraeli forces continue to bomb targets in northern and southern Gaza, resulting in dozens of Palestinians killed or wounded. Despite the US call to scale down the campaign and focus on Hamas's leaders, the attacks have not ceased. The Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis has received 20 Palestinians killed in air strikes, along with numerous wounded, including women and children. The YMCA headquarters in Gaza City, which is housing displaced people, has also been hit, causing several casualties. The situation in the Jabalia refugee camp remains uncertain, with reports of at least three dozen people killed in strikes on three houses.

