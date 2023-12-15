Israeli Airstrikes Continue in Gaza Strip

Israel continues to launch airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, causing widespread destruction and casualties. The conflict has been ongoing for over two months, with no end in sight. Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant expresses determination to win and destroy the enemy.





straits_times » / 🏆 5. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israeli Leaders Vow to Continue Gaza Strip War Against HamasIsraeli leaders said Wednesday (Dec 13) they intend to press ahead with the Gaza Strip war against Hamas, despite coming under increasing international pressure, including from key ally the United States.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Hostages Released by Hamas Cross Gaza Strip BorderSome two dozen hostages, mostly Israelis and Thai nationals, have been released by Hamas in the Gaza Strip under a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Israel Announces Release of More Hostages in Gaza StripIsrael said Monday (Nov 27) that 11 more hostages released in the Gaza Strip had arrived safely, hours after the announcement that a truce between Israel and Hamas in Gaza will be extended by two days, opening the way for further releases.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Israeli Strikes Kill 13 in Gaza as Ceasefire CollapsesIsraeli strikes hit the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza late Saturday, killing at least 13 people. Hamas and Palestinian group Islamic Jihad announced 'rocket barrages' against multiple Israeli cities and towns. At least seven people were killed in an Israeli bombing near Gaza's southern border with Egypt. The scale of civilian suffering and the images and videos coming from Gaza are devastating.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Israeli Offensive in Gaza Causes Palestinian CasualtiesIsraeli troops and tanks continue their ground campaign against Hamas militants in Gaza, causing dozens of Palestinian casualties. The United Nations appeals to Israel to avoid further action that worsens the humanitarian situation and spares civilians from suffering.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Israeli Strikes Kill 11 in GazaAn Israeli strike on Khan Yunis and a separate attack in Rafah resulted in the death of 11 people. Gaza has been heavily damaged and a large portion of the population has been displaced.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »