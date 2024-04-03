Israeli airstrike targets Iranian consulate in Damascus

For at least a decade, Israel has targeted both Iranian officials connected to the country’s military complex and the top commanders of various Middle Eastern militias associated with Iran. However, the latest lethal strike is in a different category altogether, for it comes against the backdrop of the continued war in Gaza, and it threatens a far wider regional confrontation. But that may be precisely what the Israeli government is now seeking.

The airstrike reduced to rubble the consulate building inside a more extensive Iranian embassy complex located in Mazzeh, the upscale neighbourhood in the Syrian capital of Damascus. As with previous attacks in Syria, Israeli officials declined to comment on the strike, let alone accept responsibilit

Iran says it will retaliate for Israel's attack on its Damascus consulateDUBAI – Iran will retaliate over a suspected Israeli air strike against its consulate in the Syrian capital Damascus, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on April 2, a day after seven Iranian military commanders were killed in the attack.

Israel destroys an Iranian consular annex in Syria killing all insideDAMASCUS: Israeli air strikes destroyed the Iranian embassy's consular annex in Syria on Monday (April 1), killing and wounding everyone inside, including a Revolutionary Guards commander according to Iran state TV.

Israel to offer six-week Gaza truce for 40 hostages in Qatar talks: Israeli officialJERUSALEM: Israel will send a high-level delegation headed by its Mossad chief to Qatar on Monday (Mar 18) for mediated talks with Hamas designed to secure a six-week Gaza truce under which the Palestinian militants would free 40 hostages, an Israeli official said.

Truce talks between Israel and Hamas to resume Sunday in Cairo: Egypt TV stationpAn Israeli official said that Israel will send a delegation to Cairo on March 31./p

Netanyahu revives moves to shut Qatar’s Al Jazeera TV in IsraelIsraeli officials have accused the station of agitating against Israel among Arab viewers.

Israeli lawmakers approve bill to allow Al Jazeera news broadcast banIsraeli officials have accused the station of agitating against Israel among Arab viewers.

