Israeli Air Strikes Kill 78 in Gaza, Leaving Many Homeless

Israeli air strikes in Gaza kill at least 78 people, leaving many homeless. Strikes continue into Dec 25, with increased shelling on al-Bureij. Central Gaza refugee camps experience one of their worst nights since the war began.





Israeli Strikes Kill 13 in Gaza as Ceasefire CollapsesIsraeli strikes hit the Nuseirat refugee camp in central Gaza late Saturday, killing at least 13 people. Hamas and Palestinian group Islamic Jihad announced 'rocket barrages' against multiple Israeli cities and towns. At least seven people were killed in an Israeli bombing near Gaza's southern border with Egypt. The scale of civilian suffering and the images and videos coming from Gaza are devastating.

Israeli Strikes Kill 11 in GazaAn Israeli strike on Khan Yunis and a separate attack in Rafah resulted in the death of 11 people. Gaza has been heavily damaged and a large portion of the population has been displaced.

Israeli Offensive in Gaza Causes Palestinian CasualtiesIsraeli troops and tanks continue their ground campaign against Hamas militants in Gaza, causing dozens of Palestinian casualties. The United Nations appeals to Israel to avoid further action that worsens the humanitarian situation and spares civilians from suffering.

Israeli strike kills six in GazaAn Israeli strike on the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis killed six people, the enclave's health ministry said.

Israeli forces bombard targets in Gaza, dozens killed or woundedIsraeli forces continue to bomb targets in northern and southern Gaza, resulting in dozens of Palestinians killed or wounded. Despite the US call to scale down the campaign and focus on Hamas's leaders, the attacks have not ceased. The Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis has received 20 Palestinians killed in air strikes, along with numerous wounded, including women and children. The YMCA headquarters in Gaza City, which is housing displaced people, has also been hit, causing several casualties. The situation in the Jabalia refugee camp remains uncertain, with reports of at least three dozen people killed in strikes on three houses.

Intense Israeli Bombardment and Hamas Rocketing Tel Aviv in Gaza StripFighting in the Gaza Strip escalated on Dec 21 with some of the most intense Israeli bombardment of the war and Hamas demonstrated its ability to rocket Tel Aviv.

