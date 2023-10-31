Israeli air strikes hit north Gaza refugee camp: Palestinian medics

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed international calls for a"humanitarian pause" in fighting The Israel military has accused Hamas, which rules the narrow coastal territory, of using civilian buildings as cover for fighters, commanders and weaponry, accusations it denies.
A Hamas statement said there were 400 dead and injured in Jabalia, which lies on Gaza City's outskirts within the main northern ground zone of combat between dug-in Hamas militants and Israeli troops and tanks. Jabalia houses families of refugees from wars with Israel dating back to 1948.UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed again on Tuesday for the protection of civilians caught in the conflict, stressing the need for proportional behaviour and precautions by all parties.
Some of the 240 hostages that Israel says were seized by Hamas that day are believed to be held in the tunnel complex, posing a further complication for the Israelis on top of the difficulties of fighting in a crowded urban setting.
Militants responded with anti-tank missiles and machine gun fire, it said. A number of militants were killed, it said, without specifying a number. The Israeli military has repeatedly called for civilians to evacuate north Gaza southwards to avoid the main focus of its armoured onslaught. Hundreds of thousands have left but many have hung on, residents say, for fear of permanent displacement and deadly Israeli bombardments that have hit the south as well.
