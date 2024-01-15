Israeli air strike kills 12 Palestinians in Gaza City

Twelve Palestinians were killed and others wounded in an Israeli air strike overnight on a house in Gaza City in the north, health officials said. GAZA - Israel’s forces bombarded targets across Gaza on Jan 15, ahead of an expected announcement by Hamas on the fate of three Israelis held hostage by the Palestinian militant group shown in a video clip at the weekend.

Twelve Palestinians were killed and others wounded in an Israeli air strike overnight on a house in Gaza City in the north, health officials said, while plumes of smoke rose above the main southern city of Khan Younis shelled by Israeli tanks. Hamas-affiliated Palestinian Press Agency Safa reported fierce clashes between the group’s fighters and Israeli forces in Khan Younis, while Israeli tank barrages were also reported near the Al-Bureij and Al-Maghazi refugee camps in central Gaza. In Al-Nusseirat refugee camp, local journalist Doaa El-Baz showed footage of what was once the street where she lived. “This whole neighbourhood is destroye





Israeli forces bombarded targets in the south, north and centre of the Gaza Strip on Jan 15 ahead of an expected announcement by Hamas on the fate of three Israeli hostages shown in a video clip at the weekend. Twelve Palestinians were killed and others wounded in an Israeli air strike overnight on a house in Gaza City in the north, health officials said, while plumes of smoke rose above the main southern city of Khan Younis shelled by Israeli tanks. The Palestinian Press Agency Safa reported fierce clashes between Hamas fighters and Israeli forces in Khan Younis, while Israeli tank barrages were also reported near the Al-Bureij and Al-Maghazi refugee camps in central Gaza. In Al-Nusseirat refugee camp, local journalist Doaa El-Baz showed footage of what was once the street where she lived. "This whole neighbourhood is destroyed. Not a single house has been spared," she said, standing before mounds of rubble. "They killed all our dreams here. The house where I grew up and spent all my childhood," Ms Baz said, her voice trembling

