Israel Strikes Ambulance Near Gaza Hospital, Rejects Calls for Halt to Fighting

Israel struck an ambulance near a Gaza hospital on Friday in an attack the military said targeted militants, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected calls by Washington’s top diplomat for a halt to fighting unless hostages held by Hamas are freed. The Israeli military has struck Gaza from the air, imposed a siege and launched a ground assault, stirring global alarm at humanitarian conditions in the enclave

. Food is scarce, medical services are collapsing and Gaza health officials say more than 9,250 Palestinians have been killed. Mr Ashraf al-Qidra, spokesperson for the health ministry in Gaza, said 15 people were killed and 60 wounded when Israel struck an ambulance that was part of a convoy at Gaza’s biggest hospital, al-Shifa. Israel’s military said it had identified and hit an ambulance “being used by a Hamas terrorist cell” in the battle zone, and that a number of Hamas fighters were killed. Hamas official Izzat El Reshiq said allegations its fighters were present were “baseless”

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STRAITS_TIMES: Israel strikes Gaza ambulance; Netanyahu rejects ceasefire without hostage releaseHezbollah leader warned the US that the conflict could widen if Israel did not stop its assault on Gaza. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more »

ASIAONECOM: Israel strikes Gaza ambulance; Netanyahu rejects halt without hostage releaseGAZA/TEL AVIV/BEIRUT - Israel struck an ambulance near a Gaza hospital on Friday in an attack the military said targeted militants, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected calls by Washington's top diplomat for a halt to fighting unless hostages held by Hamas are freed.

Source: asiaonecom | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Civilian deaths from Israel's air strikes in Gaza raise questions about proportional response, say expertsIsrael's retaliatory air strikes in the Gaza Strip have killed more than 9,000 people.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »

THE STRAITS TIMES: Top US diplomat lands in Israel to press for pause in war, as Israel encircles GazaUS Secretary of State said he would discuss concrete steps to minimise harm to civilians in Gaza. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more »

STRAITS_TIMES: Blinken urges Israel to take steps to avoid civilian casualties as Gaza death toll soarsUS Secretary of State said he would discuss concrete steps to minimise harm to civilians in Gaza. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more »

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Israel presses Gaza offensive despite US call for 'pause'; Palestinian deaths mountPrime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rejected visiting US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's appeal for a halt in fighting to allow more aid to reach Gaza.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more »