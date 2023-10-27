Israel stepping up Gaza ground operations, White House supports pause for aid

Explosions caused by Israeli airstrikes in the northern Gaza Strip on Oct 27, 2023. (Photo: AP/ Khaled)JERUSALEM: Israeli air and ground forces are stepping up operations in the Gaza Strip, Israel's chief military spokesperson said on Friday (Oct 27), amid

White House spokesman John Kirby said he had seen reports about Israel expanding its ground operations in Gaza but would not comment on that. A statement from the Palestine Red Crescent Society said it had completely lost contact with its operations room in Gaza and all its teams operating on the ground.

Israel has said it has been preparing a ground invasion of Gaza, but has been urged by the US and Arab countries to delay an operation that would multiply the number of civilian casualties in the densely populated coastal strip and might ignite a wider conflict. headtopics.com

Concerns about a risk of a wider Middle East conflict have risen in recent days with the US dispatching more military assets to the region as Israel pummelled targets in Gaza and Hamas supporters in Lebanon and Syria.

Power has been cut for days, crippling treatment facilities and depriving Gazans of fresh water, while half of its housing stock has been damaged and 20,000 residential units destroyed or rendered uninhabitable, according to the Hamas media office. headtopics.com

