Israel stepping up Gaza ground operations, UN demands humanitarian truce

Palestinians work to rescue a woman at the site of Israeli strikes on houses in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, on Oct 26, 2023.A Palestinian child is assisted as people search for casualties at the site of an Israeli strike on a residential building in Gaza City, on Oct 25, 2023.Palestinians search for casualties at the site of an Israeli strike on a residential building in Gaza City, on Oct 25, 2023.

While not binding, the resolution carries political weight, reflecting the global mood. It passed to a round of applause with 120 votes in favour, while 45 abstained and 14 - including Israel and the United States - voted no.

“In addition to the attacks carried out in the last few days, ground forces are expanding their operations tonight,” he said, raising the question of whether a long-anticipated ground invasion of Gaza may be beginning. headtopics.com

Mr Mark Regev, an adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told MSNBC that Israel was starting its payback against Hamas and “Gaza will feel our wrath tonight” The head of the UN Children’s Fund Unicef, Ms Catherine Russell, said her agency too could no longer communicate with staff in Gaza.

Mr Kirby also said that if getting more than 200 hostages abducted by Hamas out of Gaza required a localised temporary pause, then the US supported that. Oil prices climbed about 3 per cent to a one-week high on Friday on worries that tensions in Israel and Gaza could spread into a wider conflict that could disrupt global crude supplies. headtopics.com

Power has been cut for days, crippling treatment facilities and depriving Gazans of fresh water, while half of its housing stock has been damaged and 20,000 residential units destroyed or rendered uninhabitable, according to the Hamas media office.

