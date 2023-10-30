Israel shows images of tanks in Gaza as war on Hamas militants deepens

A Palestinian carries a child casualty at the site of Israeli strikes on houses, in Gaza City on Oct 28, 2023.

As well as the Israeli military's pictures of tanks, some images online appeared to show Israeli soldiers waving an Israeli flag deep inside Gaza.Hamas said it was firing mortars against Israeli forces in north Gaza and had hit Israeli tanks with missiles, belittling reports of deep advances by its enemy.

Israeli Defence Force (IDF) fighter jets struck over 450 Hamas targets, including operational command centres, look-out posts, and anti-tank missile launch posts, in the last 24 hours, the military said on Sunday. headtopics.com

Israel has tightened its blockade and bombarded Gaza since Hamas gunmen stormed across the border into Israel on Oct. 7, killing at least 1,400 people and taking more than 200 hostages. Israel will allow a dramatic increase in aid to Gaza in coming days and Palestinian civilians should head to a"humanitarian zone" in the south of the tiny territory, said Colonel Elad Goren of Cogat, the Israeli Defence Ministry agency that coordinates with the Palestinians.

There are fears too of regional overspill to the Gaza war, including in Lebanon where the Israeli army and Iranian-backed Hezbollah group have been exchanging fire. On Sunday, US President Joe Biden pressed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a call to protect civilians in Gaza and to"immediately and significantly increase the flow of humanitarian aid" to the besieged coastal enclave, the White House said in a statement. headtopics.com

The Palestinian Red Crescent said on Sunday 24 Egyptian trucks carrying food and medicine had arrived in Gaza via the Rafah crossing, bringing the total number so far to 118, a small fraction of what is needed. None of the trucks have brought in fuel, the group said.Displaced Palestinians staying in tents in Gaza’s Khan Younis described dire living conditions, with little access to food and water and having to queue hours for the toilet.

