Israel says new strike on Gaza refugee camp kills second Hamas leader, first evacuees reach Egypt

There were no immediate figures from Gaza authorities on casualties from the explosion at the camp on Wednesday. Palestinian health officials said the first Israeli airstrike on Tuesday killed about 50 people and wounded 150.
"We open our eyes on dead people and we close our eyes on dead people," he said while waiting to cross into Egypt. At least 49 medical evacuees arrived in Egypt, the governor of Egypt's North Sinai province told reporters later.
Gaza border officials said the frontier would reopen on Thursday so more foreign passport holders could exit. A diplomatic source briefed on Egyptian plans said some 7,500 foreign passport holders would be evacuated from Gaza over about two weeks.Israel sent ground forces into Hamas-ruled Gaza late last week after weeks of air and artillery strikes to retaliate for the surprise Hamas attack in which Israel says 1,400 people, mostly civilians, were killed and 240 were taken hostage.
"We are in a tough war," Netanyahu said. "I promise to all citizens of Israel: We will get the job done. We will press ahead until victory." Hospitals struggled to cope as shortages of fuel forced shutdowns. Israel has refused to let humanitarian convoys bring fuel into the shattered enclave, citing concern that Hamas fighters would divert it for military purposes.
