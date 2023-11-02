Israel says new strike on Gaza refugee camp kills second Hamas leader, first evacuees reach Egypt

There were no immediate figures from Gaza authorities on casualties from the explosion at the camp on Wednesday. Palestinian health officials said the first Israeli airstrike on Tuesday killed about 50 people and wounded 150.

"We open our eyes on dead people and we close our eyes on dead people," he said while waiting to cross into Egypt. At least 49 medical evacuees arrived in Egypt, the governor of Egypt's North Sinai province told reporters later.

Gaza border officials said the frontier would reopen on Thursday so more foreign passport holders could exit. A diplomatic source briefed on Egyptian plans said some 7,500 foreign passport holders would be evacuated from Gaza over about two weeks.Israel sent ground forces into Hamas-ruled Gaza late last week after weeks of air and artillery strikes to retaliate for the surprise Hamas attack in which Israel says 1,400 people, mostly civilians, were killed and 240 were taken hostage.

"We are in a tough war," Netanyahu said. "I promise to all citizens of Israel: We will get the job done. We will press ahead until victory." Hospitals struggled to cope as shortages of fuel forced shutdowns. Israel has refused to let humanitarian convoys bring fuel into the shattered enclave, citing concern that Hamas fighters would divert it for military purposes.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

STRAITS_TIMES: Israel says new strike on Gaza refugee camp kills second Hamas leader, first evacuees reach EgyptUnited Nations human rights officials said the operation could be a war crime. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

TODAYONLINE: Israel says new strike on Gaza refugee camp kills second Hamas leader, first evacuees reach EgyptGAZA/JERUSALEM — Israeli forces killed another Hamas commander on Wednesday (Nov 1) in their second strike on Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp in two days, the military said, as the first group of civilian evacuees from the besieged enclave crossed into Egypt.

Source: TODAYonline | Read more ⮕

ASIAONECOM: Qatar brokers deal between Egypt, Hamas and Israel for limited Gaza evacuations: SourceDOHA/CAIRO — Qatar has mediated an agreement between Egypt, Israel and Hamas, in coordination with the US, which will allow limited evacuations from besieged Gaza, a source briefed on the deal told Reuters on Wednesday (Nov 1).

Source: asiaonecom | Read more ⮕

STRAITS_TIMES: Israel engages Hamas militants inside Gaza's tunnelsThe tunnels are a key objective for Israel as it expands ground operations inside Gaza. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times | Read more ⮕

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Israel says it attacked Hamas gunmen inside Gaza tunnelsThe Israeli military says it hit about 300 targets over the last day, including Hamas underground tunnels.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia | Read more ⮕

THE STRAITS TIMES: Israel attacks Hamas militants inside Gaza’s tunnelsThe tunnels are a key objective for the country as it expands ground operations inside Gaza. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times | Read more ⮕