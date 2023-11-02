Israel says new strike on Gaza refugee camp kills second Hamas leader, first evacuees reach Egypt

"Hamas deliberately builds its terror infrastructure under, around and within civilian buildings, intentionally endangering Gazan civilians," an Israeli statement said."Given the high number of civilian casualties (and) the scale of destruction following Israeli air strikes on Jabalia refugee camp, we have serious concerns that these are disproportionate attacks that could amount to war crimes," the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights wrote on social media site X.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Israel and Jordan on Friday, the State Department said. He will meet Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for an update on Israel's military objectives, it said.Dr Fathi Abu al-Hassan, a US passport holder waiting to cross into Egypt, described hellish conditions inside Gaza without water, food or shelter.

People evacuated to Egypt, trapped in Gaza since war began on Oct 7, included passport holders from Australia, Austria, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Finland, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Jordan, the United Kingdom and the United States.On Wednesday, at least 320 foreign passport holders on an initial list of 500 as well as dozens of severely injured Gazans left, Egyptian sources and a Palestinian official said, under a deal between Egypt, Israel and Hamas.

Some 1,000 Palestinian children from Gaza were being offered treatment at hospitals in the UAE, accompanied by their families, the UAE state-run news agency WAM said.

