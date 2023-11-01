Israel says new strike on Gaza refugee camp kills second Hamas leader, first evacuees reach Egypt

“Hamas deliberately builds its terror infrastructure under, around and within civilian buildings, intentionally endangering Gazan civilians,” an Israeli statement said.“Given the high number of civilian casualties & the scale of destruction following Israeli air strikes on Jabalia refugee camp, we have serious concerns that these are disproportionate attacks that could amount to war crimes,” the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights wrote on social media site X.

“We open our eyes on dead people and we close our eyes on dead people,” he said while waiting to cross into Egypt. On Wednesday, at least 320 foreign passport holders on an initial list of 500 as well as dozens of severely injured Gazans left, Egyptian sources and a Palestinian official said, under a deal between Egypt, Israel and Hamas.

Some 1,000 Palestinian children from Gaza were being offered treatment at hospitals in the UAE, accompanied by their families, the UAE state-run news agency WAM said. The Gaza health ministry says at least 8,796 Palestinians in the narrow coastal enclave, including 3,648 children, have been killed by Israeli strikes since Oct 7.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby said on Wednesday that Washington did not believe Hamas could be involved in the future governance of Gaza when the war is over. Hospitals struggled to cope as shortages of fuel forced shutdowns. Israel has refused to let humanitarian convoys bring fuel into the shattered enclave, citing concern that Hamas fighters would divert it for military purposes.

