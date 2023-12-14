Israel's Use of Unguided Munitions in Gaza Raises Concerns

Nearly half of the air-to-ground munitions that Israel has used in Gaza in its war with Hamas have been unguided, otherwise known as “dumb bombs”, according to a new United States intelligence assessment. About 40-45% of the 29,000 air-to-ground munitions used since Oct 7 have been unguided, posing a greater threat to civilians in densely populated areas. The use of unguided munitions may be contributing to the soaring death toll in Gaza.





