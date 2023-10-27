Israel's UN envoy plays gruesome Hamas attack video of Thai victim

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan holds a paper with a QR code as he speaks to the United Nations General Assembly on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas at UN headquarters in New York City, Oct 26, 2023. (Photo: Reuters/Mike Segar)
Ambassador Gilad Erdan told diplomats the victim seen in the few seconds of footage he played for them on a tablet was not Israeli or Jewish, but an agricultural worker from Thailand. "One can see a terribly injured civilian – bloodied, yet alive – laying on the ground as a Hamas savage screaming Allahu Akbar repeatedly pummels the man's neck with a garden hoe in order to decapitate him," Erdan told the assembly.
Erdan's comments were delivered as the assembly began a two-day meeting on the Middle East on Thursday. It is due to vote on Friday on a resolution drafted by Arab states that calls for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. headtopics.com
At each seat in the hall at United Nations headquarters, Israeli diplomats placed a print out of a QR code with the title"Free Gaza from Hamas, scan to see Hamas' atrocities". It linked to photos and videos from the Oct 7 attack.
Israel has vowed to wipe out Hamas, which rules Gaza, in retaliation for the attack that killed 1,400 people. Israel has struck Gaza from the air, imposed a siege on the enclave of 2.3 million people and is preparing a ground invasion. Palestinian authorities say more than 7,000 have been killed. headtopics.com
Speaking on behalf of Arab states, Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi accused Israel of"making Gaza a perpetual hell on earth - the trauma will haunt generations to come." He said the impact on Palestinian civilians was immense.Arguing for a ceasefire, Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour said certain nations, which he did not name, were applying a clear double standard.