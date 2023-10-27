Israel's UN envoy plays gruesome Hamas attack video of Thai victim

Israel's Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan holds a paper with a QR code as he speaks to the United Nations General Assembly on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas at UN headquarters in New York City, Oct 26, 2023. (Photo: Reuters/Mike Segar)

Ambassador Gilad Erdan told diplomats the victim seen in the few seconds of footage he played for them on a tablet was not Israeli or Jewish, but an agricultural worker from Thailand. "One can see a terribly injured civilian – bloodied, yet alive – laying on the ground as a Hamas savage screaming Allahu Akbar repeatedly pummels the man's neck with a garden hoe in order to decapitate him," Erdan told the assembly.

Erdan's comments were delivered as the assembly began a two-day meeting on the Middle East on Thursday. It is due to vote on Friday on a resolution drafted by Arab states that calls for a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. headtopics.com

At each seat in the hall at United Nations headquarters, Israeli diplomats placed a print out of a QR code with the title"Free Gaza from Hamas, scan to see Hamas' atrocities". It linked to photos and videos from the Oct 7 attack.

Israel has vowed to wipe out Hamas, which rules Gaza, in retaliation for the attack that killed 1,400 people. Israel has struck Gaza from the air, imposed a siege on the enclave of 2.3 million people and is preparing a ground invasion. Palestinian authorities say more than 7,000 have been killed. headtopics.com

Speaking on behalf of Arab states, Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi accused Israel of"making Gaza a perpetual hell on earth - the trauma will haunt generations to come." He said the impact on Palestinian civilians was immense.Arguing for a ceasefire, Palestinian UN envoy Riyad Mansour said certain nations, which he did not name, were applying a clear double standard.

Read more:

ChannelNewsAsia »

Israel-Hamas war already affecting regional economies: IMF headRIYADH: The raging war between Israel and Hamas is already battering the economies of nearby countries, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund told a Saudi investor forum Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war unlikely to make a dent in US’ strategic position in Asia-PacificUkraine is more vulnerable than Taiwan to the upheavals in the Middle East. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

US, Russian bids on Israel-Hamas war fail at Security CouncilUNITED NATIONS: The United Nations Security Council on Wednesday (Oct 25) failed again to take action on the Israel-Hamas war, with Russia and China vetoing a United States-led dra Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas conflict shines spotlight on Europe’s persistent failure to act in unisonTension is running high not only among the 27 member states but also EU’s civil servants. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

'Better to stay safe': Singapore travellers cancel holidays to Middle East amid Israel-Hamas warBut two travel agencies CNA spoke to said they are going ahead with tours to places such as Egypt. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war: US carries out strikes against Iranian targets in Syria, Pentagon saysThe strikes come as concerns grow that the war may spread in the Middle East. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕