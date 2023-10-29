Israel’s Netanyahu says he wasn’t warned of Hamas’ attack plan, but later apologises

JERUSALEM – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday took a jab at his intelligence chiefs in a post on X, saying they never warned him Hamas was planning its wide-scale attack on Oct 7, but later retracted his comments and issued an apology.

While top officials – from the heads of the military and the Shin Bet domestic spy service to his finance minister – have all acknowledged their failures, Mr Netanyahu has not. Israel’s military spokesperson, asked about Mr Netanyahu’s comments during a daily briefing with reporters, declined to respond, saying: “We are now at war, focused on the war.”

Mr Netanyahu’s now-deleted post said: “At no time and no stage was a warning given to Prime Minister Netanyahu regarding war intentions of Hamas. In a second post on X, formerly known as Twitter, about 10 hours later, Mr Netanyahu wrote: “I was wrong.”“I give full backing to all the heads of the security branches,” he added. headtopics.com

Singapore's vote in favour of UN resolution shows clear stand on Israel-Hamas conflict: ShanmugamSINGAPORE: Singapore's vote in favour of the United Nations resolution to protect civilians and uphold legal and humanitarian obligations amid conf Read more ⮕

Singapore's vote in favour of UN resolution shows clear stand on Israel-Hamas conflict: ShanmugamSINGAPORE — Singapore's vote in favour of the United Nations resolution to protect civilians and uphold legal and humanitarian obligations amid conflict in the Gaza Strip is a "major vote", with the country taking a clear stand and expressing its concerns at the grave situation on the ground, Law and Home... Read more ⮕

Israel presses ground campaign against Hamas in 'second stage' of Gaza warJERUSALEM: Israeli forces waged ground operations against Hamas in Gaza on Sunday (Oct 29) in what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the second phase of a three-week-old war aimed Read more ⮕

Israel presses ground campaign against Hamas in 'second stage' of Gaza warIsrael's prime minister warned Israelis to expect a 'long and hard' campaign. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Singapore showed clear stand on Israel-Hamas conflict in vote supporting UN resolution: ShanmugamBut the resolution should have also condemned the Hamas attacks and noted Israel’s right to self-defence, he said. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

Israel expands ground campaign against Hamas in ‘second stage’ of Gaza warGaza’s besieged residents faced a near-total communications and Internet blackout. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕