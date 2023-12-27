Israel's Chief of Staff: War against Hamas to last for months

Israel's Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi stated that the war against Hamas will continue for many months. The risk of the conflict spreading was highlighted by a series of incidents outside the Gaza Strip. Israeli actions intensified around Christmas, particularly in a central area just south of the seasonal waterway that bisects the Gaza Strip.





