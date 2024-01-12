Israel's Attacks on Gaza Kill 151, Including 11 in Single House

Israel's latest attacks on Gaza have killed at least 151 people, including 11 in a single house. Residents reported continued aerial and ground fire across the territory from Israel. The Israeli government accuses Hamas of using civilians as human shields.





straits_times » / 🏆 5. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Israel Continues Attacks on Gaza as Houthis Vow to Defy Naval MissionIsrael keeps pounding Gaza while the Houthi movement in Yemen vows to keep hitting Israeli targets in the Red Sea. The Israeli action has left Gaza in ruins and caused widespread hunger and homelessness. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists the war will not stop until the remaining hostages are freed and Hamas is obliterated. The Houthis, however, remain committed to supporting Palestine and Gaza.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Israel accused of starving Palestinians as heavy bombing of Gaza continuesIsrael faces accusations of deliberately starving Palestinians in its ongoing campaign in Gaza. The bloodiest ever Gaza war continues with more casualties. UN Security Council to vote on ceasefire. Pentagon chief visits Israel to stop conflict from spreading.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Israel Continues Heavy Bombing of Gaza Amid Accusations of Starving PalestiniansIsrael keeps up heavy bombing of Gaza amid accusations from a human rights group that it is deliberately starving Palestinians. Fighting rages on in the bloodiest-ever Gaza war, with another 110 people killed in strikes. The UN Security Council is set to vote on a ceasefire. Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin is visiting Israel as part of a Middle East tour.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Israel Steps Up Bombardment of Gaza to Secure Release of HostagesIsrael increases airstrikes in Gaza, resulting in the death of 40 Palestinians, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu argues for intense military pressure on Hamas to secure the release of hostages.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

UN Security Council Urges Israel and Hamas to Allow Aid Access to GazaThe UN Security Council passed a resolution urging Israel and Hamas to allow aid access to the Gaza Strip. However, the UN chief criticized Israel's military operation for creating obstacles to aid distribution.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Israel Battles Hamas in Pursuit of Control in Northern GazaIsrael battles Hamas militants in northern Gaza, aiming for full control. UN Security Council appeals for more aid. Thick smoke and persistent bombardment reported. Hamas claims destruction of Israeli tanks. US President expresses concern.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »