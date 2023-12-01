Israel Resumes Bombing Gaza as Truce Expires

Israel resumed pounding Gaza, Palestinian civilians fled for shelter and rocket sirens blared in southern Israel on Dec 1, as war resumed after a week-old truce ran out with no deal to extend it. Gaza’s eastern areas came under intense bombardment, sending columns of smoke rising into the sky. Civilians took to the streets to flee for shelter farther west. In the north of the enclave, the main war zone for weeks, huge plumes of smoke rose above the ruins.

The staccato rattle of gunfire and thud of explosions rang out above the sound of barking dogs. Within hours after the truce expired, Gaza health officials reported that 109 people had already been killed and dozens wounded in air strikes that hit at least eight homes





