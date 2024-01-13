Israel rejects accusations of genocide in Gaza

Israel rejects South Africa's accusations of genocide in Gaza





South Africa accuses Israel of genocide in GazaSouth Africa presents arguments at the International Court of Justice accusing Israel of genocide in Gaza, while Israel rejects the accusations and accuses South Africa of supporting Hamas.

Intensive Discussions Between US and Israel on Timing of Transition in Gaza ConflictPresident Joe Biden's national security adviser says the timing of the transition in the Gaza conflict is now the subject of intensive discussions between the US and Israel. The US wants Israel to scale down the broad military campaign and focus on more narrowly targeted operations against Hamas leaders. However, the exact timing of this transition remains uncertain.

Israel Steps Up Bombardment of Gaza to Secure Release of HostagesIsrael increases airstrikes in Gaza, resulting in the death of 40 Palestinians, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu argues for intense military pressure on Hamas to secure the release of hostages.

Israel accused of starving Palestinians as heavy bombing of Gaza continuesIsrael faces accusations of deliberately starving Palestinians in its ongoing campaign in Gaza. The bloodiest ever Gaza war continues with more casualties. UN Security Council to vote on ceasefire. Pentagon chief visits Israel to stop conflict from spreading.

Israel Continues Heavy Bombing of Gaza Amid Accusations of Starving PalestiniansIsrael keeps up heavy bombing of Gaza amid accusations from a human rights group that it is deliberately starving Palestinians. Fighting rages on in the bloodiest-ever Gaza war, with another 110 people killed in strikes. The UN Security Council is set to vote on a ceasefire. Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin is visiting Israel as part of a Middle East tour.

Israel Continues Attacks on Gaza as Houthis Vow to Defy Naval MissionIsrael keeps pounding Gaza while the Houthi movement in Yemen vows to keep hitting Israeli targets in the Red Sea. The Israeli action has left Gaza in ruins and caused widespread hunger and homelessness. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists the war will not stop until the remaining hostages are freed and Hamas is obliterated. The Houthis, however, remain committed to supporting Palestine and Gaza.

