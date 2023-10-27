Israel-Hamas war: US fighter jets strike Syria after attacks by Iran-backed militia

People search for survivors in the rubble after an Israeli air strike on Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, on Oct 26, 2023.Rescuers transport a body found under the rubble of a collapsed building in Rafah in southern Gaza Strip, on Oct 26, 2023.A child who was pulled from the rubble is carried away from the site of an Israeli air strike on Khan Younis, in southern Gaza, on Oct 26, 2023.
The US air strikes took place at roughly 4.30am on Friday in Syria (9.30am Singapore time) near Abu Kamal, a Syrian town on the border with Iraq. “These precision self-defence strikes are a response to a series of ongoing and mostly unsuccessful attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-backed militia groups that began on Oct 17,” said US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin in a statement.“What we want is for Iran to take very specific actions, to direct its militias and proxies to stand down,” said a senior US defence official. The US did not coordinate the air strikes with Israel, the official added.
As the plight of Palestinian civilians grows more desperate, the issue of whether to have humanitarian pauses or ceasefire agreements in Gaza will come before the 193-member UN General Assembly on Friday.Unlike in the Security Council where resolutions on Gaza aid failed this week, no country holds a veto in the General Assembly. Resolutions are non-binding, but carry political weight.
Almost half of Israelis surveyed want to hold off on any invasion of Gaza, according to a poll published on Friday.