Israel-Hamas war: US carries out strikes against Iranian targets in Syria, Pentagon says

WASHINGTON - Two US fighter jets struck weapons and ammunition facilities in Syria on Friday in retaliation for attacks on US forces by Iranian-backed militia.US President Joe Biden ordered strikes on the two facilities used by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Cops and militia it backs, the Pentagon said.US and coalition troopsby Iran-backed forces in the past week. Hamas, Islamic Jihad and Lebanon’s Hezbollah are all backed by Teheran.

The US air strikes took place at roughly 4.30am on Friday in Syria (9.30am Singapore time) near Abu Kamal, a Syrian town on the border with Iraq. “These precision self-defence strikes are a response to a series of ongoing and mostly unsuccessful attacks against US personnel in Iraq and Syria by Iranian-backed militia groups that began on October 17,” US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.Mr Biden has. He warned Teheran against targeting US personnel in the Middle East, the White House said earlier on Thursday.

Israel said on Friday military raids into Gaza were preparing “the next stage of the operation”, amid fears that a ground invasion of the Palestinian enclave could spark a wider Middle East conflict.Oct 7 Hamas attack on Israeli communitiesThe Hamas-controlled Gaza health ministry said on Thursday more than 7,000 Palestinians had been killed in the retaliatory air strikes. headtopics.com

Israeli military vehicles raided the central area of Al-Bureij and troops were clashing with militants near the border there, the reports said. A young boy stands amid the rubble of a building in the aftermath of an Israeli strike on Gaza City on Oct 26. PHOTO: AFPUnlike in the Security Council where resolutions on Gaza aid failed this week, no country holds a veto in the General Assembly. Resolutions are non-binding, but carry political weight.

