LONDON – With the European Union divided over the course it should adopt in the Middle East, its heads of state and governments meeting in Brussels for their regular summit are devoting a substantial amount of time to coordinating their approach to the crisis.

Tension is running high not only between the EU’s 27 member states but also among EU’s civil servants. Although EU leaders are now pulling together, it is unlikely that the union will speak with one voice in the Gaza-Israel conflict.

The bloc has two bodies: the European Council, which represents the heads of state and governments of the 27 members, and the European Commission, which runs all daily operations and employs around 32,000 civil servants. headtopics.com

The tussle between Mr Michel and Dr von der Leyen is so intractable that both attend, for instance, various multilateral bodies in which the EU is represented. Dr von der Leyen took it upon herself to fly to Israel to express support without consulting the Council or the EU foreign policy chief.

Dr von der Leyen attracted further controversy when, during a policy speech in Washington last week, she prioritised Israel’s right to defend itself after Hamas’ assault. But, she neglected to mention the core EU position that Israel must allow Palestinians to have their state.Dispensing with diplomatic niceties, Mr Michel, the European Council president, bluntly reminded Dr von der Leyen that the Council, not her Commission, defines the EU’s foreign policy. headtopics.com

In contrast, other European countries, such as Spain, Italy, France and Ireland, tend to be more critical of the Israelis.Soon after Hamas struck Israel, for instance, Mr Oliver Varhelyi – who comes from Hungary, a stalwart Israeli supporter and is the commissioner responsible for relations with the EU’s immediate neighbours – announced that the EU had suspended all aid to Palestinians.

