Israel-Hamas conflict risks getting lost in the digital fog of war

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Israel says it attacked Hamas gunmen inside Gaza tunnelsThe Israeli military says it hit about 300 targets over the last day, including Hamas underground tunnels.

STRAITS_TIMES: Israel engages Hamas militants inside Gaza's tunnelsThe tunnels are a key objective for Israel as it expands ground operations inside Gaza. Read more at straitstimes.com.

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Singer Eric Nam cancels KL concert due to threats, addresses backlash over Instagram like for post on Israel-Hamas warNam received backlash after liking an Instagram post related to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

CHANNELNEWSASIA: Diplomacy will be left for a later stage in Israel-Hamas conflict: ExpertDan Arbell, Scholar in Residence at American University's Department of History, explains why he thinks it is still too early for diplomacy and resolution in Israel's war with Hamas.

STRAITS_TIMES: Israel strikes dense Jabalia refugee camp in Gaza, says it kills Hamas commanderAn Israeli military spokesperson confirmed the Israeli strike and said it targeted 'a very senior Hamas commander in that area'. Read more at straitstimes.com.

