Israel Faces Worst Combat Losses in Gaza as Diplomatic Isolation Grows

Israel announced its worst combat losses in more than a month on Dec 13 after an ambush in the ruins of Gaza, and faced growing diplomatic isolation as civilian deaths mounted and a humanitarian catastrophe worsened in the Palestinian territory. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the military would fight on despite international pressure for a ceasefire. “We’re continuing until the end, until victory, until Hamas is annihilated,” he told soldiers in Gaza over radio.





