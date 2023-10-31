Israel envoy wears yellow star at UN, drawing criticism from Holocaust memorial centre

His wearing of the badge, which has come to symbolise the oppression of Jews since its imposition in Nazi-occupied Europe, was swiftly criticised by Yad Vashem, Israel’s Holocaust memorial, which urged him to wear the Israeli flag instead.

“Some of you have learnt nothing in the past 80 years,” he said. “Some of you have forgotten why this body was established.” “So, I will remind you. From this day on, each time you look at me, you will remember what staying silent in the face of evil means,” the ambassador said.

“This act disgraces the victims of the Holocaust as well as the state of Israel,” Mr Dayan said in a Hebrew-language post on X, formerly Twitter.

