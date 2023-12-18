Israel Continues Heavy Bombing of Gaza Amid Accusations of Starving Palestinians

Israel continues heavy bombing of Gaza amid accusations of deliberately starving Palestinians. Fighting in the bloodiest-ever Gaza war continues, with another 110 people killed in strikes. The UN Security Council is set to vote on a ceasefire. Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin is visiting Israel as part of a Middle East tour.





Children Suffer in Gaza as Conflict ContinuesLife in Gaza has become defined by destruction, displacement, and daily hardships as the war between Israel and Hamas enters its seventh week. An overnight strike on an apartment in Khan Younis has resulted in the deaths of seven people, mostly children. The residents are devastated and question the innocence of these victims.

Ceasefire agreed between Israel and Hamas in GazaIsrael and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza for at least four days, to let in aid and release at least 50 hostages captured by militants in exchange for at least 150 Palestinians jailed in Israel. The following is a timeline of the war between Israel and Hamas, the Islamist movement which controls the Gaza Strip.

Hamas and Israel Agree to Four-Day Truce in GazaHamas and Israel's government have agreed to stop fighting in Gaza for four days, marking the first break in the ongoing war. The truce comes after negotiations mediated by Qatar, with the involvement of the United States.

Calls for Independent Verification of Israel's Claim of Hamas Base Under Gaza's Largest HospitalCalls for independent verification of Israel’s claim of Hamas base under Gaza’s largest hospital, amid rising civilian deaths

Israel Faces Diplomatic Isolation as UN Demands Ceasefire in GazaThe United Nations has demanded an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, leading to growing diplomatic isolation for Israel in its war against Hamas. The UN General Assembly passed a resolution calling for a ceasefire, with Canada, Australia, and New Zealand also calling for an end to the suffering of Palestinian civilians. The Palestinian Authority welcomed the resolution and urged countries to pressure Israel to adopt the ceasefire. A Hamas official in exile echoed the same sentiment, condemning Israel's aggression, genocide, and ethnic cleansing against the Palestinian people.

