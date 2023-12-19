Israel Continues Attacks on Gaza as Houthis Vow to Defy Naval Mission

Israel continues its attacks on the Gaza Strip while the Houthi movement in Yemen vows to keep hitting Israeli targets in the Red Sea. The Israeli action has caused extensive damage and casualties in Gaza. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists that the war will not end until the remaining hostages are freed and Hamas is eliminated. However, the Houthis remain committed to supporting Palestine and Gaza, regardless of the establishment of a naval alliance.





straits_times » / 🏆 5. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gaza Braces for Further Israeli Military OperationsGaza prepares for more Israeli military operations as the population continues to suffer from the ongoing war. Israeli tanks surround a hospital in northern Gaza, while airstrikes in Rafah result in more casualties.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Gaza Braces for Further Israeli Military OperationsGaza prepares for more Israeli military operations while hopes for a hostage release deal arise.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Israeli Forces Strike Hospital in Gaza, Killing 12Gaza's Hamas-run Health Ministry reported that Israeli forces struck the Indonesian Hospital, killing at least 12 people, including patients. Dozens more were wounded and around 700 people remained trapped inside the medical centre. Israel did not immediately comment. Gaza prepared for further Israeli military operations, while hopes for a ceasefire grew.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Israeli forces bombard targets in Gaza, dozens killed or woundedIsraeli forces continue to bomb targets in northern and southern Gaza, resulting in dozens of Palestinians killed or wounded. Despite the US call to scale down the campaign and focus on Hamas's leaders, the attacks have not ceased. The Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis has received 20 Palestinians killed in air strikes, along with numerous wounded, including women and children. The YMCA headquarters in Gaza City, which is housing displaced people, has also been hit, causing several casualties. The situation in the Jabalia refugee camp remains uncertain, with reports of at least three dozen people killed in strikes on three houses.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Israeli Airstrikes Continue in Gaza StripIsrael continues to launch airstrikes in the Gaza Strip, causing widespread destruction and casualties. The conflict has been ongoing for over two months, with no end in sight. Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant expresses determination to win and destroy the enemy.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

Israeli Tanks and Warplanes Bombard Southern Gaza, Disrupting Aid DistributionIsraeli tanks and warplanes continue to bombard southern Gaza, causing destruction and casualties. Aid distribution to Palestinian refugees has been disrupted, and residents in Khan Younis report heavy tank shelling in the city center. The ongoing violence has led to accusations of ethnic cleansing and the displacement of the entire population.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »