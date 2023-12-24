Israel Bombs Northern Gaza as Ground Offensive Expands

Israel bombed areas of Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip overnight, with fighting throughout Dec 24 morning, residents and Palestinian media said, as the Israeli military announced a mounting death toll in clashes with Hamas militants. Israel said it has achieved almost complete operational control over northern Gaza and is preparing to expand a ground offensive to other areas.

But Jabalia residents reported persistent aerial bombardment and shelling from Israeli tanks, which they said had moved further into the town on Dec 23. The Israeli military appeared to be meeting stiff resistance





