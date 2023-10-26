Israel bombards Gaza, prepares invasion as Biden urges 'path to peace'

Israeli soldiers drive in a tank by Israel's border with Gaza in southern Israel on Oct 10, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun)Israel should be integrated among its Arab neighbours, he said.

Israeli retaliatory strikes have killed over 6,500 people, the health ministry in the Hamas-run strip said on Wednesday. Reuters has been unable to independently verify the casualty figures of either side.

Russia made a rival proposal that advocated a wider ceasefire but failed to win the minimum number of votes. Israel has resisted both, arguing that Hamas would only take advantage and create new threats to Gaza civilians. Limited deliveries of food, medicine and water from Egypt restarted on Saturday through Rafah, the only crossing not controlled by Israel. headtopics.com

"Simultaneously, we are preparing for a ground invasion. I will not elaborate on when, how or how many. I will also not elaborate on the various calculations we are making, which the public is mostly unaware of and that is how things should be."

US officials have so far persuaded Israel to hold off until US air defence systems can be placed in the region, as early as this week, the Journal said. The school was sheltering 4,600 people and sustained severe collateral damage, an UNRWA statement said.Israeli warplanes struck Syrian army infrastructure in response to rockets fired from Syria, an ally of Iran. headtopics.com

