Israel bombards Gaza as Putin warns conflict could spread beyond Middle East

People react as Palestinians search for casualties at the site of an Israeli strike on a residential building in Gaza City, on Oct 25, 2023.

In an indication Israel was widening assaults into Gaza that began at the weekend, the military said ground forces attacked multiple targets in the Hamas-ruled enclave on Thursday (Oct 26) before withdrawing, in what Army Radio described as the biggest incursion of the current war.

"Israelis and Palestinians equally deserve to live side by side in safety, dignity and in peace," Mr Biden said at a joint press conference in Washington with visiting Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. headtopics.com

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the conflict could spread beyond the Middle East and said it was wrong that innocent women, children and old people in Gaza were being punished for other people's crimes.

"Otherwise, further escalation of the crisis is fraught with grave and extremely dangerous and destructive consequences. And not only for the Middle East region. It could spill over far beyond the borders of the Middle East." headtopics.com

Asked about the report, US officials told Reuters that Washington has raised its concerns with Israel that Iran and Iranian-backed Islamist groups could escalate the conflict by attacking US troops in the Middle East. An Israeli incursion into Gaza could be a trigger for Iranian proxies, they said.

Iran, Israel's arch-enemy, has sought regional ascendancy for decades and backs armed groups in Syria, Lebanon and elsewhere as well as Hamas. It has warned Israel to stop its onslaught on Gaza.At the United Nations, Russia and China vetoed a US-drafted Security Council resolution calling for pauses in hostilities to allow food, water and medicine to be delivered to Palestinian civilians. The United Arab Emirates also voted no, while 10 members voted in favour and two abstained. headtopics.com

Read more:

TODAYonline »

Israel bombards Gaza as Putin warns conflict could spread beyond Middle EastGAZA: Israel bombarded the Gaza Strip as it prepared for a ground invasion it says is aimed at annihilating the Palestinian militant group Hamas as Russia warned the conflict could spread beyond the Middle East. Read more ⮕

Blinken says will work with China's Wang Yi to prevent Middle East conflict from spreadingUS officials also want Beijing to use its influence with Iran to help prevent the conflict from spreading. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

'Humanitarian pause' in Hamas-Israel war is urged to aid Gaza civiliansGAZA: The United Nations, United States and Canada appealed on Tuesday (Oct 24) for a humanitarian pause in the Israel-Hamas war to allow safe deliveries of aid to civilians stricken by shortages of food, water, medicine and electricity in the Israeli-besieged enclave. Read more ⮕

Malaysian PM Anwar joins thousands to condemn Israel, Western allies for ‘barbarism’ in GazaMalaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim joined 16,000 pro-Palestinian supporters to condemn Israel's 'barbaric' acts in the Gaza Strip, where thousands are estimated to have been killed in Israeli attacks, and denounce its Western supporters. Read more at straitstimes.com. Read more ⮕

UN chief alleges violations of law in Gaza, angering IsraelUNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Tuesday (Oct 24) alleged violations of international law in Gaza and urged an immediate ceasefire as Israel pounds the Palestinian terr Read more ⮕

Israel targets southern Gaza as world leaders seek pause in fightingGAZA/JERUSALEM: Israel intensified its bombing of southern Gaza overnight, with officials in the Hamas-run enclave saying record numbers had been killed again, as violence flared elsewhere in the region and a showdown loomed at the UN over Read more ⮕