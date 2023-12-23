Israel Battles Hamas in Pursuit of Control in Northern Gaza

Israel battled Hamas militants on Dec 23 in pursuit of its elusive goal of full control of northern Gaza, after the UN Security Council appealed for more aid for the Palestinian enclave. Thick smoke hung over the northern town of Jabalia and residents reported persistent aerial bombardment and shelling from Israeli tanks. Hamas' armed wing claimed to have destroyed five Israeli tanks and inflicted casualties on their crews.

Israel's chief military spokesperson stated that its forces had almost complete operational control of northern Gaza and were preparing to expand the ground offensive to other areas in the Strip. US President Joe Biden discussed the situation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, expressing concern over the growing casualty toll and humanitarian crisis in Gaza





