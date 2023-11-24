Israel and Hamas Begin Truce, Hostages to be Released

Israel and Hamas start a four-day truce on Friday morning with the militants to release a first group of 13 Israeli women and child hostages later in the day, the first break in a war that has devastated the besieged Gaza enclave. The truce is due to begin at 7 a.m. (0500 GMT) and involve a comprehensive ceasefire in north and south Gaza, followed by the release of some of the more than 200 hostages taken by Hamas during the Iran-backed Islamists' Oct.

7 attack inside Israel, mediators in Qatar said. But fighting raged on in the hours leading up to the truce, with officials inside the Hamas-ruled enclave saying a hospital in Gaza City was among the targets bombed





Israel says new strike on Gaza refugee camp kills second Hamas leader, first evacuees reach EgyptUnited Nations human rights officials said the operation could be a war crime. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Israel says new strike on Gaza refugee camp kills second Hamas leader, first evacuees reach EgyptGAZA/JERUSALEM — Israeli forces killed another Hamas commander on Wednesday (Nov 1) in their second strike on Gaza's Jabalia refugee camp in two days, the military said, as the first group of civilian evacuees from the besieged enclave crossed into Egypt.

Hamas vows 'full force'; Israel says troops still on the ground in GazaIsrael's military widened its air and ground attacks on the Palestinian enclave. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Israel says troops in the field in Gaza, Hamas vows 'full force'JERUSALEM: Hamas pledged to confront Israeli attacks with "full force" after Israel's military widened its air and ground attacks on the Palestinian enclave, suggesting on Saturday (Oct 28) that a long-promised ground offensive had begun.

