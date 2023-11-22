Israel and Hamas agree to truce deal

If agreed, the accord would see the first truce of a war in which Israeli bombardments have flattened swathes of Hamas-ruled Gaza. A man carries a child injured in an Israeli strike on Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip on Nov 20. At least 14,000 people have been killed in the Israeli retaliatory action. About two-thirds of the coastal enclave’s 2.3 million people are homeless.

Egyptian medics stand by with incubators to receive premature Palestinian babies evacuated from Gaza, at the Rafah border crossing on Nov 20. The deal will see the release of 50 women and children held by Hamas in exchange for Israel releasing 150 Palestinian women and children from jail, the Palestinian group said in a statement on Nov 22. The deal will allow hundreds of humanitarian, medical and fuel aid trucks to enter all parts of the Gaza Strip, the statement added. The Israeli government voted to back the deal on Nov 22, the office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said





