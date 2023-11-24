Israel and Hamas agree to four-day truce

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a four-day truce starting on Friday morning. World powers cautiously welcomed the news, but fighting continued with a hospital in Gaza City being bombed. The truce is temporary and both sides have indicated that fighting will resume after the four days. The ceasefire will cover north and south Gaza and will allow for additional aid to flow into the region. The first group of hostages, including elderly women, will be released during the truce.





ChannelNewsAsia » / 🏆 6. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hamas and Israel Agree to Four-Day Truce in GazaHamas and Israel's government have agreed to stop fighting in Gaza for four days, marking the first break in the ongoing war. The truce comes after negotiations mediated by Qatar, with the involvement of the United States.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

'Humanitarian pause' in Hamas-Israel war is urged to aid Gaza civiliansGAZA/JERUSALEM — The United Nations (UN), United States (US) and Canada appealed on Tuesday (Oct 24) for a humanitarian pause in the Israel-Hamas war to allow safe deliveries of aid to civilians short of food, water, medicine and electricity in the Israeli-besieged Gaza Strip.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Israel's military tells UN in Gaza: Ask Hamas for fuelUNITED NATIONS: Israel's military suggested on Tuesday (Oct 24) that the United Nations ask Hamas for fuel supplies after the UN agency providing aid to Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip warned it would have to halt operations on Wednesday night if no fuel was delivered.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Israel presses ground campaign against Hamas in 'second stage' of Gaza warIsrael's prime minister warned Israelis to expect a 'long and hard' campaign. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Israel presses ground campaign against Hamas in 'second stage' of Gaza warJERUSALEM: Israeli forces waged ground operations against Hamas in Gaza on Sunday (Oct 29) in what Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu called the second phase of a three-week-old war aimed

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Israel expands ground campaign against Hamas in ‘second stage’ of Gaza warGaza’s besieged residents faced a near-total communications and Internet blackout. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »