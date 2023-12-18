Israel accused of starving Palestinians as heavy bombing of Gaza continues

Israel continues heavy bombing of Gaza, accused of deliberately starving Palestinians. Fighting in the bloodiest ever Gaza war continues, with another 110 people killed in strikes. UN Security Council to vote on ceasefire. Pentagon chief visits Israel to stop conflict from spreading.





Ceasefire agreed between Israel and Hamas in GazaIsrael and Hamas have agreed to a ceasefire in Gaza for at least four days, to let in aid and release at least 50 hostages captured by militants in exchange for at least 150 Palestinians jailed in Israel. The following is a timeline of the war between Israel and Hamas, the Islamist movement which controls the Gaza Strip.

Israel-Hamas war in Gaza to pause with release of hostagesA pause in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza will start on Friday morning (Nov 24) with the first hostages to be released hours later, mediator Qatar said, after nearly seven weeks of fighting.

Hamas and Israel Agree to Four-Day Truce in GazaHamas and Israel's government have agreed to stop fighting in Gaza for four days, marking the first break in the ongoing war. The truce comes after negotiations mediated by Qatar, with the involvement of the United States.

Calls for Independent Verification of Israel's Claim of Hamas Base Under Gaza's Largest HospitalCalls for independent verification of Israel’s claim of Hamas base under Gaza’s largest hospital, amid rising civilian deaths

Israel Bombs Gaza City as Hamas Demands Prisoner ReleasesMonths of intense bombardment and clashes have left Gaza’s health system on the brink of collapse and nearly two million people displaced.

US pressures Israel to protect Palestinian civilians in Gaza offensiveThe United States and Israel oppose a ceasefire, saying it would only benefit Hamas. UN Secretary-General declares nowhere in Gaza is safe for civilians. US vetoed a Security Council resolution for a ceasefire.

