'Isn't hash brown a potato?' Stall at Koufu food court charges diner $2.20 for item, labels it 'fish fillet'

A diner was left quite perplexed after a nasi padang stall charged her a serving of hash brown at $2.20, labelling it as 'fish fillet'.

Taking to Complaint Singapore Facebook page on Wednesday (Oct 15) , user Wingardium Leviosa wrote about her experience ordering nasi padang at Koufu food court at Singapore General Hospital (SGH).Taken aback that her dish cost $8, she checked the receipt which showed that her hash brown item was labelled 'fish fillet' and priced at $2.20.

She wrote: "$8 for 1 meat and 2 potatoes sides. Isn't hash brown a potato? But she charge me under fish fillet." Clarifying the charges made with the nasi padang stall, she said a staff member replied that hash brown is still charged as 'meat'.Some netizens in the comments section were appalled by the stall's pricing system. headtopics.com

However, the stall assistant told Shin Min Daily News that he had seen the Facebook post and said that the diner should be billed only $7 for the food shown in the photo.

