The public may not notice the good work of Internal Security Department (ISD) officers, but they have been and remain silent guardians against very real threats, says Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Here are edited excerpts from his speech atFor three-quarters of a century, ISD has worked quietly and vigilantly in the background to keep Singapore safe and secure.

It is therefore critical for the Government to stay well informed about such threats, and be equipped to deal with them. Most countries have specialised intelligence agencies focused on their own domestic situations. The FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation) in the US, the MI5 in Britain, the Shin Bet in Israel, or the Malaysian Special Branch, just to name a few. The ISD is our counterpart to these foreign agencies, equally and indeed even more essential to us because Singapore is more vulnerable than most other countries.

From Western countries, we are exposed to political and academic discourse that reflects their social problems and divisions. Ideas like white privilege and structural racism, and the rhetoric of intersectionality and social justice, and identity politics, can easily and uncritically find their way into our public debate, and lead us astray. headtopics.com

A decade plus later, ISIS, the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria, rose to prominence. Some Singaporeans were radicalised by their ideology, and a few even travelled to Syria to participate in armed jihad.

At the same time, new forms of extremist ideologies are emerging, such as far-right extremism. In late 2020, Singapore dealt with its first far-right radicalisation case –and planned to attack Muslims at two local mosques in Singapore. headtopics.com

ISD’s vigilance has repeatedly pre-empted and disrupted terrorist plots against us. ISD has also detected and dealt with many self-radicalised individuals, and prevented them from doing any harm.

