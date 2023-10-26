ISD our eyes and ears on the ground, protects public space to ensure Singapore's democratic process functions: PM Lee

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong speaking to past and present Internal Security Department officers at the Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, on Oct 24.SINGAPORE — Countries have to defend themselves against all sorts of threats, and it would be gullible to think that everyone wishes Singapore well, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday (Oct 24).

Speaking to past and present ISD officers at the dinner, held at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, PM Lee said the department plays a crucial role in providing the Government with timely information and insightful assessments beyond what is in the public domain.

While Singapore has come a long way in building trust between its different communities since independence, it would be unwise to imagine that differences in perspectives have entirely disappeared, he said. headtopics.com

"On the US-China tensions, Chinese Singaporeans, especially the older ones, tend to have different views compared with other Singaporeans. Every time conflict and violence flare up in the Middle East, passions get roused... in South-east Asia, and to some extent in Singapore too," PM Lee said.

These groups are employing new strategies for recruitment and fund-raising, and have developed novel tactics for their attack operations. PM Lee said: "We take this danger seriously, because a single act of terror could tear apart the racial and religious harmony and trust that we have painstakingly built over the decades... This is where ISD comes in — to make sure our people do not get captured by some extreme ideology, or caught up in quarrels which are not ours, to sow chaos within our own community." headtopics.com

He cited the 2017 incident involving a professor from the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy who was expelled from Singapore for trying to influence senior decision-makers here. The China-born academic, Huang Jing, had worked with foreign intelligence groups and agents.

