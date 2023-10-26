'Is this even allowed?' 2 women seen standing on 2nd floor ledge of Seletar house sparks concern

The sight of two women standing on a second-floor ledge of a multi-storey property to fasten some decorations has sparked online concerns about their safety.

In two photos shared to Reddit on Tuesday (Oct 24) afternoon, the women can be seen standing along the roof ledge of a house, with one of them holding up a string of lights.According to the post, the ledge has no railings and the women, who were referred to as domestic helpers in that post, were not wearing harnesses.

While the location is not stated in the post, the house is believed to be a landed property in Seletar. Netizens expressed their alarm over the dangerous sight, urging the Redditor to report the incident to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM). headtopics.com

"That is definitely in breach of some Workplace Safety and Health act. Working at height requires the worker to wear a harness that's secured to a point at the very least," wrote one netizen. "Are the employers supposed to be endangering their maid's life like this? Answer is a flat no," said another.

However, some suggested that the women were not at risk, with one commenting: "Doesn’t look very dangerous to me." "Not that I condone it in the end, but far too many of you are assuming that they were forced into this, and didn't just do this on their own volition; after all, complacency is the number one cause of work place injury," added another user. headtopics.com

The Redditor, who declined to be named, told AsiaOne that he had spotted the women at around 5pm on Tuesday (Oct 24). He shared that as of Wednesday afternoon, he has not yet made a report to MOM but is considering to do so "when free".A MOM spokesperson told The Straits Times in a report last month that employers who are found guilty of asking migrant domestic workers to perform tasks that pose a risk to their safety can beThey can also call the 24-hour helplines operated by CDE on 1800-2255-233 and the Foreign Domestic Worker Association for Social Support and Training on 1800-339-4357.

Read more:

asiaonecom »