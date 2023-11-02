Is the Sony HT-AX7 the future of immersive home entertainment?

Sony's HT-AX7 is teasing a promise to transform our living space into a captivating theatre experience-note, it's not limited to just your living room. The HT-AX7 is not just portable by virtue of the claim that it is compact; it's a relatively tiny, three-piece system that you can set up anywhere, connects to sources via Bluetooth (v5.2), and yet it can still envelop you in an immersive audio cocoon of spatial immersion.

At the core of this experience is Sony's 360 Spatial Sound Mapping, which conjures phantom speakers at the front, rear, and overhead to replicate that big-room, movie theatre experience. Just place the three speakers around you-that's it.

You don't even need multi-channel content; just two will do and simply let the HT-AX7's upmixer algorithm create a surround sound-like effect. If you don't want that effect you can simply turn it off and use the speakers to fill the room with sound.

More importantly, the speakers are designed to operate wirelessly and the HT-AX7 has a battery life of up to 30 hours-surely, that's enough for a movie marathon? Its modernist look also helps blend into any interior decor.

For those who need some convincing, you can be among the first to experience the HT-AX7 for yourself. From now until Sept 17, 2023, simply register your interest for an exclusive demonstration experience at Sony Store for a chance to check out this seemingly nifty piece of gear.

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.