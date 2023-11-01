'Is it delicious?' Students in China force classmate to eat faeces in toilet

Reluctant to obey their commands, the boy initially refuses to eat the faeces, pointing out that other students were passing by. After the other students leave, however, some of his classmates continue their threats, and the boy has no choice but to eat the faeces on his finger."Is it delicious?" Taunted another student watching the scene.The police said that as those involved in the case are all minors, case details will not be disclosed to the public. However, they will deal with the personnel involved in the case according to laws and regulations.

The student's distressing ordeal has sparked outrage online, with netizens calling for their punishment.

