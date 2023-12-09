Is Ice Magic at Marina Bay Worth the Hype?

Is this year's Ice Magic pop-up at Marina Bay all that magical? I pay them a visit to see if it's worth the extra layers of clothes. Love it or hate it, Singapore only has one season and not four. Ice Magic: Winter Wonderland, Asia's largest "winter playground", is making a return to Singapore from Dec 9 to Jan 21 at Bayfront Event Space. and took up 2,400 sq m, while this year, it's a whopping 3,000 sq m large.

While I didn't attend the previous event, which my colleague did, I had heard mixed feedback about it — some enjoyed it, while others. So, I wanted to see for myself if this year's offerings warranted a visit and were worth braving the crowds (and cold) for. One of last year's highlights was the proudly-named Singapore's Longest Snow Slope, which stretched to 70m. Before sliding down, I had to pick out an inflatable floater - there are single and double rider options - from the bottom of the slope and drag it along with us to the summi





asiaonecom » / 🏆 10. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Marina Bay Sands offers exclusive tickets for Taylor Swift concertMarina Bay Sands unveils Taylor Swift's Singapore concert tickets and stay packages, starting from $10,000 marinabaysands taylorswift13 As official presenting sponsor, the integrated resort is offering luxurious VIP stays with final wave of ticket releases.

Source: YahooSG - 🏆 3. / 71 Read more »

Immersive Disney Animation in SingaporeImmersive Disney Animation Review: What to expect and is it worth your time? Sneak a peek and get your discounted tickets to Immersive Disney Animation here!

Source: YahooSG - 🏆 3. / 71 Read more »

Two-thirds of S’poreans find public toilets either as dirty or dirtier than in 2020: StudyThe cleanest toilets in hawker centres and coffee shops were in Marina South, Outram and Boon Lay, said respondents. Read more at straitstimes.com.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

Oily floors, clogged sinks and stained mirrors: How clean are public toilets in hawker centres and coffee shops?The study by the Singapore Management University found that the cleanest public toilets are at Marina South, while the dirtiest ones are located at Pioneer, Ubi and along the Singapore River.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Bubble Tea Operators Prepare for Mandatory Nutrition Labelling SchemeBubble tea operators in Singapore are preparing for the mandatory nutrition labelling scheme for freshly prepared beverages. Toppings such as pearls, jellies, ice cream, and whipped cream must be labelled with their sugar content.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

New Residential Developments Begin Sales BookingTwo residential developments begin their sales booking this month. The 474-unit development located at Lentor Central is set to be completed in 2027. Preview for the property began on 28 October. The 23-storey condo will offer one-bedroom to four-bedroom units. Its 193 two-bedders make up most of the units. The 99-year leasehold development is within walking distance to the Lentor MRT station and Hillock Park. It also enjoys proximity to condos such as Lentor Hills Residences, Lentor Modern and Thomson Grove and supermarkets like ACE Marketplace and Angel Supermart. Since Hillock Green is close to schools like MapleBear Preschool Upper Thomson, MAGIC, and My Canopy Montessori, the development may be a good option for families with children. The development boasts of a modern Eden, Grand Clubhouse, Adventure Play for kids, karaoke room, state-of-the-art indoor gymnasium, 50-m infinity pool, and Spa Seats and Spa Alcove. The mixed-used development comprises a 38-storey residential tower above a two-storey retail podium.

Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »