Iran and Hezbollah commanders aiding Houthi movement in Yemen

Supporters of the Houthi movement rallies to denounce air strikes launched by the US and Britain on Houthi targets in Yemen. Military cadets saluted during a military funeral procession for Houthi fighters killed in recent US-led strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen on Jan 17.

DUBAI - Commanders from Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) and Lebanon's Hezbollah group are on the ground in Yemen helping to direct and oversee Iran - which has armed, trained and funded the Houthis - stepped up its weapons supplies to the militia in the wake of the war in Gaza, which erupted after IRGC commanders and advisers are also providing know-how, data and intelligence support to determine which of the dozens of vessels travelling through the Red Sea each day are destined for Israel and constitute Houthi targets, all the sources said. Washington said in December 2023 that Iran was deeply involved in planning operations against shipping in the Red Sea and that its intelligence was critical to enable the Houthis to target ship





straits_times » / 🏆 5. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US and UK Launch Strikes Against Houthi Targets in YemenThe United States and Britain have launched strikes against targets linked to the Houthi movement in Yemen, marking the first strikes against the Iran-backed group.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

US and Allies Warn Yemen's Houthi MilitantsThe United States and its allies have weighed striking Yemen’s Houthi militants after telling them to either halt their attacks on ships in the Red Sea or face unspecified action.

Source: The Straits Times - 🏆 8. / 63 Read more »

US carries out strike on Yemen's Houthi rebels after warning of more attacksUS President Joe Biden has warned of more strikes if Yemen's Houthi forces do not stop their attacks on merchant and military vessels in the Red Sea.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

US military carries out strikes in Yemen against Houthi-controlled missilesDisruptions to Red Sea shipping caused by Houthi attacks will push up prices of consumer goods in Europe in particular, according to an executive from port and freight operator DP World.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

US and UK launch strikes against Iran-backed group in Red SeaThe two countries launched the strikes on Thursday (Jan 11), the first against the Iran-backed group since it started targeting international shipping in the Red Sea late last year. The strikes, conducted with support from Australia, Bahrain, Canada, and the Netherlands, were in direct response to the Houthi attacks. Tit-for-tat strikes are expected to continue between the Houthis and its backers, and the western coalition, as neither have a clear endgame at the moment, observers said.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Pakistan Strikes Inside Iran, Targeting Separatist MilitantsPakistan conducted strikes inside Iran, targeting separatist Baloch militants. Iranian media reported that several missiles hit a village in the Sistan-Baluchestan province, killing at least nine people. The strikes have escalated tensions between the two countries.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »