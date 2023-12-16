Investing in Private and Alternative Assets Gains Traction Amid Volatile Public Markets

Anticipating the volatility in public markets in 2024 due to prolonged periods of rising interests, experts make a compelling proposition to invest in private and alternative assets. Some investors already see this as a strategic move to sidestep the more obvious jitters. According to Samuel Rhee, co-founder, chairman and chief investment officer of Endowus, high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs) are putting greater emphasis on these types of assets.
Rhee said accredited investors in Singapore and professional investors in Hong Kong have also been diversifying into private markets and alternatives, which is underutilised by investors in both cities. “The systematic harvesting of illiquidity premiums coupled with the fact that companies are staying private for longer and the structural growth of private credit that is disintermediating the banks allows for greater opportunities to be had for investors in this space,” Rhee told the Singapore Business Review and Hong Kong Business magazine
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 9. / 63 Read more »
Source: IndependentSG - 🏆 9. / 63 Read more »
Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »
Decline in Singapore's New Private Residential Sales VolumeSales volume dropped 8.5% QoQ as prices continued to climb. Higher prices and locations that are near amenities like transportation hubs and schools will make home buyers more discerning in 2024.
Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »
Source: SBRMagazine - 🏆 13. / 51 Read more »
Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »