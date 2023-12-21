Investigation launched into luxury scent subscription service I’vre

The police are investigating online luxury scent subscription service I’vre after disgruntled customers lodged reports claiming they were wrongly charged and never received their orders. Self-professed perfume fanatic Srimala Balakrishnan had $494.50 charged to her debit card by the company in November, even after she cancelled her subscription, she told The Straits Times.

The 41-year-old nurse had seen an advertisement for the company - whose name means intoxicated in French - on social media in May and was enticed by its deals, she said. She bought a premium subscription plan for $44.95 a month to receive three sample sized bottles of perfume every month, picked out from I’vre’s inventory of designer fragrances. These came in I’vre-branded 8ml spray bottles called atomisers. The company offered two other plans – the cheapest one, priced at $19.95, entitled customers to choose one atomiser a month from I’vre’s catalogue of more than 200 scents, while the $34.95 plan allowed customers to choose two bottles monthl





thenewpaper » / 🏆 7. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cordlife Under Investigation for Damaged Cord Blood UnitsCordlife, a private cord blood bank, is under investigation after seven of its tanks storing cord blood units were exposed to temperatures above acceptable limits. Around 2,200 cord blood units belonging to approximately 2,150 clients have been damaged. Another 17,000 clients could be affected, pending investigations.

Source: TODAYonline - 🏆 1. / 99 Read more »

Investigation into Terrorist Plot in Paris After Attack Near Eiffel TowerFrench prosecutors are investigating a terrorist plot after a radical Islamist with mental health issues attacked and killed a man near the Eiffel Tower in central Paris. The attacker, a French national of Iranian descent, was arrested at the scene. The incident occurred on Dec 2.

Source: straits_times - 🏆 5. / 69 Read more »

U.S. seizes half a million dollars in digital currency from Chinese man involved in crypto-investment fraudThe United States has seized digital currency worth about half a million dollars from an account registered to a Chinese man who featured in a Reuters investigation into crypto-investment fraud run from Southeast Asia.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Animals Sent to Arizona Humane Society Allegedly Sold for Reptile FeedWhen the San Diego Humane Society in California shipped more than 300 rabbits, guinea pigs and rats to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona in Tucson over the summer, it believed that they would be adopted as pets. But most of the animals may have met a grislier fate, which has led to outrage, anguish and a police investigation.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

SC Global Developments Sets the Benchmark for High-End LivingLuxury residential developer SC Global Developments has set the benchmark for high-end living with many firsts.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »