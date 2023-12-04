Investigation into Terrorist Plot in Paris After Attack Near Eiffel Tower

French prosecutors have opened an investigation into a “terrorist plot” after a man known to the authorities as a radical Islamist with mental health troubles attacked and killed a 23-year-old man near the Eiffel Tower in central Paris. The attacker, identified as Armand Rajabpour-Miyandoab, a French national born in 1997 to Iranian parents, was arrested at the scene. The incident occurred on Dec 2, while France is on high alert against terrorism.





straits_times » / 🏆 5. in SG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Widow of French serial killer to face trial over role in three murdersThe widow of a French serial killer known as the “ogre of the Ardennes” will face trial from Nov 28 over her role in three murders dating back several decades, including the killing of a British woman whose body was found in a river in 1990.

Source: STForeignDesk - 🏆 4. / 71 Read more »

Paris business district looks to students to replace workersPARIS: With companies cutting back on office space as working from home remains popular, Europe's biggest business district is looking to students to fill the void left by workers.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Government vows 'firmness' after Paris airport Muslim prayer issuePARIS: Images of Muslim travellers in collective prayer at a French airport have caused controversy, with the government on Monday (Nov 6) vowing 'firmness' and the airport operator describing the incident as regrettable.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Monet painting to go on sale at Paris auction for first time in decadesPARIS — A painting by French impressionist master Claude Monet, which has remained in private hands since 1948, is expected to fetch up to 3 million euros (S$4.34 million) when it goes under the hammer later this month in Paris, auction house Ader said.

Source: asiaonecom - 🏆 10. / 59 Read more »

Australia's Fox to defend canoe slalom title in ParisSYDNEY : Australia's Jess Fox will return to the land of her birth to defend her Olympic canoe slalom C1 title next year after being selected for her fourth Summer Games on Monday.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »

Beth Potter to Compete in Triathlon at 2024 Paris OlympicsBeth Potter, a former Olympic runner, will compete in the triathlon event at the 2024 Paris Olympics. After finishing 34th in the 2016 Olympic 10,000 metres, Potter switched sports and aims for gold in the upcoming triathlon.

Source: ChannelNewsAsia - 🏆 6. / 66 Read more »