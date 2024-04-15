Investigation into Dali Cargo Ship Crash

The investigation will look at the Dali cargo ship and whether its crew left the port knowing the ship had serious problems with its systems. FBI agents boarded the cargo ship Dali to conduct court-authorised law enforcement activity regarding the crash, a spokesman told Reuters.

The investigation into the collapse will focus in part on whether the crew of the cargo vessel Dali left the port knowing the freighter had serious problems with its systems, the Washington Post reported on April 15. The US Army Corps of Engineers said two weeks ago that it expected to open a new channel to the Port of Baltimore by the end of April 2024.

